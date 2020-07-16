See All Cardiologists in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD

Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Dr. Koraym works at Cardiologists of Green County, LLC in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Xenia, OH, Springfield, OH and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Koraym's Office Locations

    Cardiologists of Greene County LLC
    2365 Lakeview Dr Ste D, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 376-8336
    Cardiologists of Green County, LLC - Xenia
    1099 W 2nd St, Xenia, OH 45385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 376-8336
    Quest Cardiology Group
    1176 E HOME RD, Springfield, OH 45503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 324-1400
    1 Elizabeth Pl Ste SWB1015, Dayton, OH 45417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 376-8336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760471692
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Koraym, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koraym is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koraym has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koraym has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koraym has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koraym on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Koraym. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koraym.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koraym, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koraym appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

