Dr. Ashraf Luqman, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashraf Luqman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Luqman works at Pulmonary Practice Associates - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lake Mary
    749 Stirling Center Pl Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pulmonary Practice Associates
    8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 2010, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashraf Luqman, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English
    • 1326153016
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Program
    • Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
    • Altoona Hospital
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Luqman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luqman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luqman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luqman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luqman has seen patients for Pneumonia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luqman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luqman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luqman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luqman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luqman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

