Overview of Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD

Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Malek works at Virtua Center for Liver Disease in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Northfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.