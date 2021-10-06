Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD
Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Malek's Office Locations
Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 796-9340
Virtua Center for Liver Disease63 Kresson Rd Ste 105, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 796-9340
Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Northfield611 New Rd Ste 1, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (856) 796-9340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He prescribed the correct medicines for me unlike my PCP who refused. I have felt so much better now that he's involved in my care. He always listens to me and truly cares about my concerns. He answers all my questions. I feel so grateful that he's my liver guy.
About Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
