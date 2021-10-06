See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Camden, NJ
Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD

Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Malek works at Virtua Center for Liver Disease in Camden, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Northfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Camden
    1601 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9340
  2. 2
    Virtua Center for Liver Disease
    63 Kresson Rd Ste 105, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9340
  3. 3
    Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation - Northfield
    611 New Rd Ste 1, Northfield, NJ 08225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 796-9340

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ashraf Malek, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1427194075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

