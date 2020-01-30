Overview of Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD

Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waldorf, MD.



Dr. Meelu works at Cancer/Blood Disorder Trtmt Ctr in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.