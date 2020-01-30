See All Hematologists in Waldorf, MD
Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD

Hematology
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD

Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. 

Dr. Meelu works at Cancer/Blood Disorder Trtmt Ctr in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Meelu's Office Locations

    Cancer/Blood Disorder Trtmt Ctr
    3261 Old Washington Rd Ste 1030, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 638-1007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Charles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Leukocytosis

Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 30, 2020
    this is one of the best qualified,kindest Doctors I've ever been treated by!...both technical skill and bedside manner seem to be a lost combination in our all to busy world....
    CJ in waldorf, MD — Jan 30, 2020
    About Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255489027
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meelu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meelu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meelu works at Cancer/Blood Disorder Trtmt Ctr in Waldorf, MD. View the full address on Dr. Meelu’s profile.

    Dr. Meelu has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meelu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Meelu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meelu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meelu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meelu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

