Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meelu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD
Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waldorf, MD.
Dr. Meelu works at
Dr. Meelu's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer/Blood Disorder Trtmt Ctr3261 Old Washington Rd Ste 1030, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 638-1007
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meelu?
this is one of the best qualified,kindest Doctors I've ever been treated by!...both technical skill and bedside manner seem to be a lost combination in our all to busy world....
About Dr. Mohammad Meelu, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1255489027
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meelu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meelu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meelu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meelu works at
Dr. Meelu has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meelu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Meelu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meelu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meelu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meelu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.