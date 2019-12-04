Overview

Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Welch Community Hospital.



Dr. Mena works at Princeton Endocrinology in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.