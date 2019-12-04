See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Princeton, WV
Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Welch Community Hospital.

Dr. Mena works at Princeton Endocrinology in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Endocrinology
    508 New Hope Rd Ste 201, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 425-0581
  2. 2
    Paradise Valley Hospital
    100 New Hope Rd Ste 201, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 425-0581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Community Hospital
  • Welch Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 04, 2019
    Wait time was fairly normal, 10-15 minutes if that. A nurse will take you back and do all the normal stuff, i.e. weight, new medicines, etc. She’ll then take you back to one of the examination rooms. Five minutes or so you’ll be meeting Dr. Mena. He’s thorough and explains everything the person needs to hear.
    Leslie — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashraf Mena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mena works at Princeton Endocrinology in Princeton, WV. View the full address on Dr. Mena’s profile.

    Dr. Mena has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

