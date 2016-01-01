Dr. Mikhail accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf Mikhail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Mikhail, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Locations
Coastal Carlna Neurpsychtrc Ctr200 Tarpon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 938-1114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashraf Mikhail, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083690515
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Dr. Mikhail has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
