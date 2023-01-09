Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Egypt Hosp and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Locations
university pain clinic4160 John R St Ste 522, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 833-8467
Greenfield Pain &neurology Clinic6502 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 582-7266
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best by far! I’ve worked with Dr Mohammed and I’ve witnessed many satisfied patients that were very hopeless at a point In their lives till they were recommended to Dr. Mohammed Ashraf…
About Dr. Ashraf Mohamed, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013951029
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U-DMC
- Henry Ford Hoap
- MC Ohio, Toledo
- Egypt Hosp
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohamed speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.