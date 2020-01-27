Dr. Ashraf Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Mohammed, MD
Dr. Ashraf Mohammed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HUNTER COLLEGE / GRADUATE COMMUNITY HEALTH EDUCATION PROGRAM and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and MountainView Hospital.
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center5815 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 970-6476
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
interested in patients general health, friendly and knowledgeable
- Wright State Univ
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HUNTER COLLEGE / GRADUATE COMMUNITY HEALTH EDUCATION PROGRAM
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
