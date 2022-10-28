Dr. Ashraf Nashed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nashed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Nashed, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Nashed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Restrictive along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 250, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 230-3112
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nashed?
I had an echo cardiagram in h1is Thousand Oaks office. He read the results immediately after the test while I was still in the office and immediately discussed them with me.
About Dr. Ashraf Nashed, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1144290081
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- U Tenn
- St Luke's Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nashed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nashed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nashed has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Restrictive, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nashed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nashed speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nashed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nashed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nashed, there are benefits to both methods.