Overview

Dr. Ashraf Nashed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Medical Center



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Restrictive along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.