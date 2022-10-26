Dr. Ashraf Raslan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Raslan, MD
Dr. Ashraf Raslan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Valley Medical Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 306, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 389-0096
Valley Medical Group,301 GODWIN AVE, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-4526
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
I like Dr Raslan He is very nice and very thorough . His staff is friendly and professional too.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Raslan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raslan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raslan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Malaise and Fatigue and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Raslan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raslan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raslan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raslan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.