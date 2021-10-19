Dr. Ashraf Saleemuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleemuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Saleemuddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Saleemuddin, MD
Dr. Ashraf Saleemuddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Saleemuddin's Office Locations
Gastroenterology Affl SE MA PC1 Pearl St Ste 2700, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-3174
Good Samaritan Medical Center235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 427-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saleemuddin has been treating me with great patience and I have had wonderful success with his treatment. He never makes you feel rushed and listens to every question with interest. I would HIGHLY recommend him for any gastro problems. I was seeing a different doctor and he always made me feel rushed and like I was bothering him--with no results either.
About Dr. Ashraf Saleemuddin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982864401
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Saleemuddin works at
