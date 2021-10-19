Overview of Dr. Ashraf Saleemuddin, MD

Dr. Ashraf Saleemuddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Saleemuddin works at Gastroenterology Affiliates Of Southeastern Massachusetts PC in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.