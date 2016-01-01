Overview of Dr. Ashraf Sedfawy, MD

Dr. Ashraf Sedfawy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Sedfawy works at Cogent HealthCare in Macon, GA with other offices in Brentwood, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.