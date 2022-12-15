Overview

Dr. Ashraf Seedhom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Seedhom works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.