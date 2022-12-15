Dr. Ashraf Seedhom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seedhom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Seedhom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashraf Seedhom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Seedhom works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Cardiology Associates7 Southwoods Blvd Ste 4, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
-
2
Elaine Zoberman Saltiel MD PC2231 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 292-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seedhom?
Dealing with him for years.... VERY attentive doesn't make you feel like "just another number " very compassionate, and knows "his stuff "
About Dr. Ashraf Seedhom, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1801870100
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- University of Cairo
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seedhom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seedhom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seedhom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seedhom works at
Dr. Seedhom has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seedhom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seedhom speaks Arabic and French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seedhom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seedhom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seedhom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seedhom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.