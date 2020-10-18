Dr. Ashte Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashte Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashte Collins, MD
Dr. Ashte Collins, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
-
1
Urology Department (mfa)7321 Hanover Pkwy Ste A, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 474-1324
-
2
Gw the Medical Faculty Associate2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-2283Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Coral Hills Dialysis4797 MARLBORO PIKE, Capitol Heights, MD 20743 Directions (301) 420-1513
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
- United Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first appointment with Dr. Ashte Collins, he was very professional, very thorough with the answers to my questions and concern. He gave my confidence after explaining my health conditions. He is truly a breath of fresh air and i will recommend him to others.
About Dr. Ashte Collins, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1295902625
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.