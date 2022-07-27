Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD
Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kaidi works at
Dr. Kaidi's Office Locations
-
1
Heinrichs & Kaidi Medical1441 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-8576Monday7:30am - 12:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 12:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaidi?
Leaving Dr. Kaidi's office nearly in tears because I cannot believe how amazing the results from my tummy-tuck are!!! Beyond any expectations that I had, and it will continue to improve because they just removed second drain and there is still a little swelling. Aside from marrying my husband, getting abdominoplasty is the best decision I have EVER made!!! I am the kind of Mom who gets more enjoyment out of buying my kids cute clothes rathe than myself. Prior to the surgery, I felt guilty spending the money on myself and yet I love it so much that would pay double. I'm telling you - this surgery is life-changing!! My husband and said I didn’t need it, but if I wanted it, we would make it happen. Beyond grateful. If you have ever considered this. Especially if you have diastasis recti, DO IT!! We’ve got one shot at this life on earth, right? It's not only cosmetic, it repairs the muscles as well. I could not be happier and would do it all again tomorrow. Dr. Kaidi is a miracle worker!
About Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245242767
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Med School
- Pontiac Genl Hosp
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaidi works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.