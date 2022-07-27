See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD

Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kaidi works at A/K Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heinrichs & Kaidi Medical
    1441 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-8576
    Monday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 27, 2022
Leaving Dr. Kaidi's office nearly in tears because I cannot believe how amazing the results from my tummy-tuck are!!! Beyond any expectations that I had, and it will continue to improve because they just removed second drain and there is still a little swelling. Aside from marrying my husband, getting abdominoplasty is the best decision I have EVER made!!! I am the kind of Mom who gets more enjoyment out of buying my kids cute clothes rathe than myself. Prior to the surgery, I felt guilty spending the money on myself and yet I love it so much that would pay double. I'm telling you - this surgery is life-changing!! My husband and said I didn’t need it, but if I wanted it, we would make it happen. Beyond grateful. If you have ever considered this. Especially if you have diastasis recti, DO IT!! We’ve got one shot at this life on earth, right? It's not only cosmetic, it repairs the muscles as well. I could not be happier and would do it all again tomorrow. Dr. Kaidi is a miracle worker!
Megan S. — Jul 27, 2022
Photo: Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD
About Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245242767
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Loma Linda U Med Ctr
Fellowship
Residency
  • Loma Linda Med School
Residency
Internship
  • Pontiac Genl Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashton Kaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaidi works at A/K Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaidi’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaidi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

