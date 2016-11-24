Overview of Dr. Ashu Syal, MD

Dr. Ashu Syal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Syal works at NAG Clinics in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.