Dr. Ashutosh Atri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashutosh Atri, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kearney, NE. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Good Samaritan.
Dr. Atri works at
Locations
Chi Health Richard Young Behavioral Health1755 Prairie View Pl, Kearney, NE 68845 Directions (308) 865-2249
Legacy Community Health Services Inc4301 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (832) 548-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashutosh Atri, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1215294004
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ss Medical College, Rewa, India
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
