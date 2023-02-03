Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD
Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|State University Of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kacker's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
There is no one like Dr KACKER! The best in his field and a great guy to boot. The highest recommendation possible!!
About Dr. Ashutosh Kacker, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336128362
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbtyerian Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|State University Of New York
