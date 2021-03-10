Overview

Dr. Ashutosh Niraj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Niraj works at Heart and Brain Center of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.