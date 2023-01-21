Overview of Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD

Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp



Dr. Pradhan works at St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.