Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD
Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp
Dr. Pradhan works at
Dr. Pradhan's Office Locations
St. Vincent's Spine & Brain Institute4205 Belfort Rd Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3103
St. Vincent's Healthcare3 Shircliff Way Ste 714, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pradhan and his team are excellent
About Dr. Ashutosh Pradhan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Marathi
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp
- Duke University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins
Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pradhan works at
Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy.
Dr. Pradhan speaks Marathi.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
