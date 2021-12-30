Overview of Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, MD

Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Gsvm Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Tewari works at Mount Sinai Urology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.