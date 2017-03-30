Dr. Ashvin Baru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashvin Baru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashvin Baru, MD
Dr. Ashvin Baru, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Baru's Office Locations
South Austin321 W Ben White Blvd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 451-5800
Austin Kidney Associates134 Elmhurst, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 451-5800
Duval4100 Duval Rd Ste 4-102, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 451-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love that he listens to his patients,and really watches what medications are needed and what is not
About Dr. Ashvin Baru, MD
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114216009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baru has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.