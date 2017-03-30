Overview of Dr. Ashvin Baru, MD

Dr. Ashvin Baru, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Baru works at Austin Kidney Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.