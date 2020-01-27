See All Dermatologists in Crown Point, IN
Dr. Ashvin Garlapati, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ashvin Garlapati, DO is a Dermatologist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospital Southlake.

Dr. Garlapati works at Forefront Dermatology - Crown Point in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD
Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD
4.8 (19)
View Profile

Locations

    Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD, FAAD
    70 W 94th Pl, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 662-8822
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Forefront Dermatology - Evansville
    7516 Eagle Crest Blvd Ste D, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 401-8999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospital Southlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2020
    Have been going to Dr. Garlapati since my last dermatologist retired my condition various minor cancers have been treat for about 10 years or so. Dr. Garlapati takes the time to explain what is going on what he is doing and always asks if I have any questions. He is concerned about leaving any scars but being in my 76th year it is not a big concern to me. A checkup every 6 months is what is now in store for me as we want to catch any cancers early before they have a chance to become something life threating. My cancers are minor compared to many and it is a skin type but if left untreated could become bad for me. I appreciate the doctors concern about me and that he checks me quite well. I will be seeing him in about 6 months for my next checkup.
    bob rayburn — Jan 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashvin Garlapati, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417246851
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Larkin Community Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashvin Garlapati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garlapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garlapati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garlapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garlapati has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garlapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garlapati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garlapati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garlapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garlapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

