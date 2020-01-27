Dr. Ashvin Garlapati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garlapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashvin Garlapati, DO
Dr. Ashvin Garlapati, DO is a Dermatologist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Aleksandra Florek, MD, FAAD70 W 94th Pl, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-8822Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
Forefront Dermatology - Evansville7516 Eagle Crest Blvd Ste D, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 401-8999
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
Have been going to Dr. Garlapati since my last dermatologist retired my condition various minor cancers have been treat for about 10 years or so. Dr. Garlapati takes the time to explain what is going on what he is doing and always asks if I have any questions. He is concerned about leaving any scars but being in my 76th year it is not a big concern to me. A checkup every 6 months is what is now in store for me as we want to catch any cancers early before they have a chance to become something life threating. My cancers are minor compared to many and it is a skin type but if left untreated could become bad for me. I appreciate the doctors concern about me and that he checks me quite well. I will be seeing him in about 6 months for my next checkup.
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of Rochester
Dr. Garlapati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garlapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garlapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garlapati has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garlapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Garlapati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garlapati.
