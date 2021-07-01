Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashvin Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashvin Patel, MD
Dr. Ashvin Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Kell West Regional Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
North Texas Hypertension Clinic1517 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-1450
Fresenius Medical Care North Texas1600 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On time, very busy but very friendly! Seems to know what he is talking about and wants to know what he needs to do to help you! Also tells you what you want and need to know! Seems to be a Great Doctor!
About Dr. Ashvin Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.