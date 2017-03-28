Overview of Dr. Ashvin Shingala, MD

Dr. Ashvin Shingala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Shingala works at WellMed at Brandon Regional in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.