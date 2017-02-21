See All Neurologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD

Neurology
3.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD

Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Premkumar works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Premkumar's Office Locations

    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201
    NorthShore Medical Group
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dystonia
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease

Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bradykinesia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drug-Induced Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Morphea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Morphea
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) With Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sydenham Chorea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2017
    After 10 years with Parkinson's, my mom's health deteriorated to a point where she spent her days seized up in bed. We visited 5 different neurologists, each of whom sat with us for approximately 15 minutes then gave us little hope. Dr. Premkumar sat with us for a substantial amount of time, carefully evaluating my mom's condition. She was compassionate, knowledgeable and transitioned my mom to a medication that has her living a near normal life again. I'm very grateful to have met her.
    Park Ridge, IL — Feb 21, 2017
    About Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134192578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Premkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Premkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Premkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Premkumar has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Premkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Premkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Premkumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Premkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Premkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

