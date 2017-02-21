Overview of Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD

Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Premkumar works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.