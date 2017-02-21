Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Premkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD
Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Premkumar's Office Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2570
NorthShore Medical Group2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After 10 years with Parkinson's, my mom's health deteriorated to a point where she spent her days seized up in bed. We visited 5 different neurologists, each of whom sat with us for approximately 15 minutes then gave us little hope. Dr. Premkumar sat with us for a substantial amount of time, carefully evaluating my mom's condition. She was compassionate, knowledgeable and transitioned my mom to a medication that has her living a near normal life again. I'm very grateful to have met her.
About Dr. Ashvini Premkumar, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134192578
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- Mayo Medical School
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Premkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Premkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Premkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Premkumar has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Premkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Premkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Premkumar.
