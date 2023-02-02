Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashwani Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashwani Agarwal, MD
Dr. Ashwani Agarwal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corsicana, TX. They completed their fellowship with City Of Hope Nat Med Ctr
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Corsicana301 Hospital Dr, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (903) 872-3293Thursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Midlothian979 Don Floyd Dr Ste 104, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (972) 723-7400Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology Pharmacy3555 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 709-2580Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-Waxahachie1305 W Jefferson St Ste 160, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 923-7130
Methodist Dallas Cancer Center1441 N Beckley Ave # 102, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 943-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Navarro Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate him as my doctor, he explain things in a way that I can understand what is going on with my health. I hope it never have to change doctor.
About Dr. Ashwani Agarwal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1801837497
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Nat Med Ctr
- Ravenswood Hosp Med Ctr
- Ravenswood Hosp Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.