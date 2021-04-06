Dr. Ashwani Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwani Mehta, MD
Dr. Ashwani Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint John Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Kansas Cardiovascular Associates5701 State Ave Ste 300, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (913) 279-5450
- 2 4000 Cambridge St Ste Bh, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-9600
Dr Martha L Hurley An Operating Division of Saint John Hospital3601 S 4th St Ste 1, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 682-6950
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Illc1530 N Church Rd, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (913) 588-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He has a SEEMINGLY UNIQUE BOND & A PERSONAL TOUCH WITH ALMOST EVERY PATIENT, WHICH PROVIDES A HEALING TOUCH THEREBY PUTTING THE PATIENT IN A MENTAL COMFORTING ZONE AN EXCELLENT BEGINNING OF “HEALING PROCESS” GODBLESS
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871695858
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
