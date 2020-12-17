Overview

Dr. Ashwin Ashok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Ashok works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Liver Damage from Alcohol, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.