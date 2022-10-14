See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Ashwin Babu, MD

Sports Medicine
Overview of Dr. Ashwin Babu, MD

Dr. Ashwin Babu, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Babu works at MA Gen Hosp Sprts Mdcn in Boston, MA with other offices in Charlestown, MA, Foxboro, MA and Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Babu's Office Locations

    MA Gen Hosp Sprts Mdcn
    175 Cambridge St Ste 400, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-7500
    Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
    300 1st Ave, Charlestown, MA 02129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 643-0821
    Brigham and Women's Rehab Services
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4375
    Nathan R Shaller Center Inc
    65 Walnut St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-9144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Bursitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Babu was very friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. During my initial appointment, he asked a lot of questions, listened intently to my answers, and performed a thorough examination. I was very confident in his medical diagnosis/advice and appreciated how he asked me what I was hoping to get out of the appointment (and did his best to accommodate me). This is exactly the kind of compassionate care that I hope to receive at a doctor's office. I would definitely recommend him to others.
    About Dr. Ashwin Babu, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497044770
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashwin Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

