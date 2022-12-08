Dr. Ashwin Gaitonde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaitonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Gaitonde, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashwin Gaitonde, MD
Dr. Ashwin Gaitonde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Gaitonde works at
Dr. Gaitonde's Office Locations
-
1
Aysha Kunju P.A.3801 Gaston Ave Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaitonde?
Dr Gaitonde is an amazing physician. He takes the time to advocate for his patients, explain things clearly, and help put their minds at ease. I would recommend him to anyone who is in need of an OB/GYN.
About Dr. Ashwin Gaitonde, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1831395219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaitonde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaitonde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaitonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaitonde works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaitonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaitonde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaitonde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaitonde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.