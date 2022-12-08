Overview of Dr. Ashwin Gaitonde, MD

Dr. Ashwin Gaitonde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Gaitonde works at Aysha Kunju P.A. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.