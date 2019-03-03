Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD
Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kempe Gowda Institute Med Science and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Gowda's Office Locations
Texas Sleep Medicine1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 100A, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 440-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Never wait more than 5 minutes. Doctors are wonderful, especially Monique, takes time to really listen, never hurries through any appointment. Asks relevent questions, remembers personal details from previous appointments and offers lots of options for your treatment. Includes you in any decision on how to proceed. I think this is a wonderful place to address any sleep problems. Highly recommended. I’ve been seeing them for years and don’t plan on switching doctors anytime soon.
About Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Mayo Clinic
- Rbt Wood Johnson/UMDNJ
- Kempe Gowda Institute Med Science
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda speaks Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.