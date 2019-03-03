See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.4 (114)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD

Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kempe Gowda Institute Med Science and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Gowda works at Texas Sleep Medicine in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gowda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Sleep Medicine
    1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 100A, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 440-5757
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Sleep Apnea
Anxiety
Breath Testing
Sleep Apnea
Anxiety
Breath Testing

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 03, 2019
    Never wait more than 5 minutes. Doctors are wonderful, especially Monique, takes time to really listen, never hurries through any appointment. Asks relevent questions, remembers personal details from previous appointments and offers lots of options for your treatment. Includes you in any decision on how to proceed. I think this is a wonderful place to address any sleep problems. Highly recommended. I’ve been seeing them for years and don’t plan on switching doctors anytime soon.
    VT, TX — Mar 03, 2019
    About Dr. Ashwin Gowda, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1669447397
    • 1669447397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Suny
    • Suny
    Fellowship
    Mayo Clinic
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rbt Wood Johnson/UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kempe Gowda Institute Med Science
    Medical Education
    Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

