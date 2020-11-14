Dr. Ashwin Patkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Patkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashwin Patkar, MD
Dr. Ashwin Patkar, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Barisal Medical College.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patkar's Office Locations
- 1 7850 Brier Creek Pkwy Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 748-4878
- 2 1821 Martin Luther King Pkwy, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 748-4990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has worked with Dr. Patkar for over 4 years. He has been instrumental in helping our loved ones get their life together. He is super knowledgeable of current treatments and offers a variety of innovative options to help the patient achieve the desired outcomes. I have referred friends to see him and happy to hear similar experiences. He has made himself available for questions and responses. He is without a doubt one of the best physicians in his class.
About Dr. Ashwin Patkar, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patkar.
