Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravichandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Ravichandran works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 749-0502
-
2
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravichandran?
I've been Dr. Ravichandran's patient since 2015. He and his team are helpful and listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407012776
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravichandran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravichandran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravichandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravichandran works at
Dr. Ravichandran has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravichandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravichandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravichandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravichandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravichandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.