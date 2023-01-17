Overview

Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Ravichandran works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.