Overview of Dr. Ashwin Viswanathan, MD

Dr. Ashwin Viswanathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.