Overview

Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Bhagalpur University/ Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Steward Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Jourdanton, TX and Pleasanton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.