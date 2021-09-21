See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (49)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Bhagalpur University/ Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Steward Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Jourdanton, TX and Pleasanton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Surgical Specialist
    7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 313, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 928-2273
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Brain and Spine Institute of San Antonio
    1100 McCullough Ave Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 769-5910
    Methodist South Physicians
    1907 E State Highway 97 Ste 260, Jourdanton, TX 78026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 769-5910
    Steward Surgical Specialist
    220 W Goodwin St Ste A, Pleasanton, TX 78064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 268-4866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Northeast
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Northeast Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Sep 21, 2021
This Dr. is absolutely AWESOME!!! Bed side manor is the best I've ever experienced! if you're thinking about having hernia surgery with him don't hesitate make the call. I had abdominal hernia surgery with him and i couldn't be more pleased! he takes all the time you could possibly want to answer questions and he makes sure you know he's going to take exceptional care of you and he did. i was in surgery at 10:00 and being wheeled out of the hospital by 2:30 the nursing staff were absolutely phenomenal as well!! all very friendly and extremely upbeat!! I'm almost completely healed now and feeling great! Thank you DR.!!
    Troy. P — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215184841
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Bhagalpur University/ Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashwini Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

