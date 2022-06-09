See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Ashwini Reddy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashwini Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Univ Il Coll Med Peoria, Internal Medicine

Dr. Reddy works at North Pinellas Women's Care in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Palm Harbor
    34661 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 787-1350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I have been diagnosed with diabetes since 2005. I have never managed my diabetes as it should be due to the inconveniences and overall cost associated, which is not really a good excuse for anyone. But nonetheless, I was up front and honest with Dr. Reddy about how I have been so careless through the years. I had an A1C over 14 when I had my first visit with Dr. Reddy. She immediately recommended a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) to help make it easier for me to manage my sugar levels. It has been life changing! My A1C is now on target to be less than 7, and it that was achieved in less than 120 days!! Dr. Reddy also took the time to answer all my questions and listen to my concerns. I have read a couple other reviews that indicated this was not happening. But I have not experienced this issue in my 5 visits to her office to this date. Everyone has been wonderful!
    Thomas R. — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ashwini Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982673000
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Il Coll Med Peoria, Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
