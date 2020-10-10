Dr. Ashwini Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashwini Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwini Vaidya, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-2261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaidya?
Before dr. Vaidya I had seen several different dermatologists. She found what I was allergic to and a medication to control it. If you have a serious problem save yourself some misery and start with her! Plus, she is super nice and compassionate. I wish I could give her 10 stars.
About Dr. Ashwini Vaidya, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063495380
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaidya speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.