Overview

Dr. Ashwini Vaidya, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.



Dr. Vaidya works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.