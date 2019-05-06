Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashwinkumar Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashwinkumar Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Ashwinkumar S Metha MD3709 W Hamilton Ave Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 932-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great, Dr Mehta takes care of my son. My son’s Primary Physician referred him to Dr Mehta. Attentive, professional, knowledgeable. We are very please w/Dr Mehta.
About Dr. Ashwinkumar Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.