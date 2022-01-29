Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohsin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Mohsin works at
Locations
Progressive Womens Health308 S Friendswood Dr Ste 110, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 993-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Asia Mohsin is and always has been a pleasant experience, she has been my physician 3 years now; very caring and concerned goes the extra miles to research and help find the best diagnosis or plan for you. She strives to help woman of all ages and ethnic groups to be healthy and take good care their own bodies, some people may be intimidated by her expertise to tell you the truth what many other physicians will not do, but she is undoubtedly a God send and one of a kind. so if your looking for OBGYN this is the place the name tells all....PROGRESSIVE WOMENS HEALTH. Keep up the Great and Blessed work Dr. Mohsin
About Dr. Asia Mohsin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- 1760622401
Education & Certifications
- State University Of Newyork
- Geisenger Med Ctr
- Rawalpindi Medical College
- Pakistan Air Force School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohsin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohsin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohsin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohsin speaks Arabic and Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohsin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohsin.
