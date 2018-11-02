Dr. Asif Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Akhtar, MD
Overview of Dr. Asif Akhtar, MD
Dr. Asif Akhtar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Akhtar's Office Locations
Asif Akhtar,MD19255 Park Row Ste 204, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 317-3757
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have total confidence in this doctor. He is awesome. Great personality, caring and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801900352
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhtar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
