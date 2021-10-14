Dr. Asif Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Asif Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Houston Cardiology Consultant8830 Long Point Rd Ste 507, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 464-4140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is an excellent cardiologist who takes time in the diagnostic process (a real clinician) and has great concern for your health, which is difficult to find in today's medical landscape. He saved my life, and I will always be grateful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Asif Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1881621993
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-Houston
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-Houston
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi and Spanish.
230 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.