Dr. Asif Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Ansari, MD
Overview of Dr. Asif Ansari, MD
Dr. Asif Ansari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Martin County Hospital District, Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho, Reeves County Hospital District and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari's Office Locations
-
1
James W. Van Riper DO PA410 N HANCOCK AVE, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 279-0905
- 2 4911 Andrews Hwy Ste B, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 687-4044
-
3
Douglas S. Park M.d. PA705 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX 79705 Directions (432) 687-4044
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Martin County Hospital District
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho
- Reeves County Hospital District
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ansari?
I had the pleasure to work with this amazing Dr. The 3yrs we worked together, he taught me a lot about the kidneys. Any questions or concerns I had about my kidney disease or my brother’s, he answered them all. I don’t think he never knew the questions were personal and extremely helpful. I was sad to see him go when he graduated, but seeing him go to Cleveland Clinic and do his fellowship was an amazing feeling. Happy to see and keep in touch with him. He takes care of his patients very well and he tells them how it is. Dr. Ansari, CONGRATULATIONS on everything you have and will continue to accomplish as an amazing nephrologist.
About Dr. Asif Ansari, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1528299872
Education & Certifications
- KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.