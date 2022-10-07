See All Nephrologists in Odessa, TX
Dr. Asif Ansari, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asif Ansari, MD

Dr. Asif Ansari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Martin County Hospital District, Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho, Reeves County Hospital District and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

Dr. Ansari works at Permian Basin Kidney Center in Odessa, TX with other offices in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ansari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James W. Van Riper DO PA
    410 N HANCOCK AVE, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 279-0905
  2. 2
    4911 Andrews Hwy Ste B, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 687-4044
  3. 3
    Douglas S. Park M.d. PA
    705 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX 79705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 687-4044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Martin County Hospital District
  • Medical Center Hospital
  • Midland Memorial Hospital
  • Odessa Regional Medical Center
  • Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho
  • Reeves County Hospital District
  • Scenic Mountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Gout
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hyperkalemia
Gout
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2022
    I had the pleasure to work with this amazing Dr. The 3yrs we worked together, he taught me a lot about the kidneys. Any questions or concerns I had about my kidney disease or my brother’s, he answered them all. I don’t think he never knew the questions were personal and extremely helpful. I was sad to see him go when he graduated, but seeing him go to Cleveland Clinic and do his fellowship was an amazing feeling. Happy to see and keep in touch with him. He takes care of his patients very well and he tells them how it is. Dr. Ansari, CONGRATULATIONS on everything you have and will continue to accomplish as an amazing nephrologist.
    NAR — Oct 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Asif Ansari, MD
    About Dr. Asif Ansari, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528299872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
