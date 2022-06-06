Overview of Dr. Asif Aziz, MD

Dr. Asif Aziz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aziz works at Prestige Primary Care in Dallas, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.