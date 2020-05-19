Dr. Asif Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Chaudhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Asif Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Asif Chaudhry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
Houston Office5420 West Loop S Ste 2100, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 436-4040
North Houston Office3117 College Park Dr Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 321-0214
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was experiencing extreme back and leg pain for the past 6-9 months. The flair ups were increasing to the point where the pain was interrupting my quality of life. My daughter kept insisting that I go see a Surgeon she worked with. I was apprehensive at first but after speaking with Dr Chaudhry I was convinced he knew what he was doing. Even though we were experiencing the pandemic, I was still able to get an appointment quickly. I then had an injection after he wanted me to get an MRI. I feel so much better! His bedside manner was on point and the Surgery Ctr was top notch. If I ever experience anything like this again, I know who to call. I will also be referring some patients!
About Dr. Asif Chaudhry, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- McGill University
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.