Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD
Overview of Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD
Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Harsolia works at
Dr. Harsolia's Office Locations
Asciuto, Thomas M.D.18111 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 962-7100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Columbia Emergency Medical Grp2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harsolia was such a great doctor when he cared for my elderly father. He explained everything so clearly and gave options to my father as far as options. The only problem that I had was calling his office in Laguna HIlls. Dr Harsolia instructed me to call him if /when there was any problems. Approximately 2 months later my father did have issues so I called his office. I was transferred to his nurse and when I asked to have Dr Harsolia call me she was abrupt and rude. I explained to her that the doctor had said to call and she rudely told me, " there's nothing the doctor can do so there is no need for him to call you". I reminded her that the doctor said to call and she said "no he didn't". I told her that she was not in the room when he was speaking to us and how would she know. She rudely told me again that there was no need to have him call me. This is such a shame that this occurred and this is what makes contacting medical offices such a negative experience.
About Dr. Asif Harsolia, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
