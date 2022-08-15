See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Davison, MI
Dr. Asif Ishaque, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Asif Ishaque, MD

Dr. Asif Ishaque, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Davison, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Ishaque works at ASIF ISHAQUE MD in Davison, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Dyslipidemia and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ishaque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asif Ishaque MD PC
    9244 Lapeer Rd, Davison, MI 48423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 653-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Dyslipidemia
Overweight
Chronic Pain
Dyslipidemia
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain
Dyslipidemia
Overweight
Acute Sinusitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dizziness
Heartburn
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Postnasal Drip
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bladder Atony
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pap Smear
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Prostatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 15, 2022
    I've been a patient at this office since before Dr Ishaque took over the practice. I've never had a complaint. He and his staff are great at getting you help with answers in person or over the phone. Couldn't ask for a better doctor or staff.
    — Aug 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Asif Ishaque, MD
    About Dr. Asif Ishaque, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447220371
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asif Ishaque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishaque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ishaque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ishaque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ishaque has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Dyslipidemia and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ishaque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ishaque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishaque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishaque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ishaque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

