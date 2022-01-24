Dr. Asif Jawaid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jawaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Jawaid, DO
Overview of Dr. Asif Jawaid, DO
Dr. Asif Jawaid, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Jawaid's Office Locations
HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Margate2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 692-6466Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was great! Staff was pleasant, detailed, and professional. The office is very clean with a warm environment. Dr. Jawaid was assigned to handle my concerns. He is a pleasure to have; i.e. attentive, friendly, thorough, and provided a clear path forward. I will recommend this group moving forward to my family and loved ones. A real pleasure. Many thanks!
About Dr. Asif Jawaid, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1922483841
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- Broward Health Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jawaid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jawaid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jawaid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jawaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jawaid speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawaid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jawaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jawaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.