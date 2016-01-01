Overview

Dr. Asif Lala, OD is an Optometrist in Meridian, MS. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Lala works at East MS Oral & Facial Surgery in Meridian, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.