Dr. Asif Masood, MD
Overview of Dr. Asif Masood, MD
Dr. Asif Masood, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Masood works at
Dr. Masood's Office Locations
Blood and Cancer Clinic4310 S Mulberry St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor
About Dr. Asif Masood, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1760448013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masood accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masood has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Masood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.